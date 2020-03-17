'First Time I Wore Something Revealing After Marriage, I was Trolled Terribly,' Says Samantha Akkineni

South actress Samantha Akkineni, who married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017, has opened up in a recent interview about how she was not sure of wearing revealing outfits after her marriage. The Oh! Baby actress said that the first time she wore something revealing after her wedding, she was trolled ruthlessly.

She told Hyderabad Times, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It's all about taking that first step. I'm not going to say that I did something brave. I was scared of the repercussions and of the trolling. But at the same, I told myself that things have to change and I'm going to do as much as I can to be a part of that change."

Samantha is one of the most well-known actresses down south, having earned immense fan following with her films like Super Deluxe, Mahanati and Mersal. She has also won several accolades for her unconventional roles in the films.

The 32-year-old actress is also a social media darling, and shares every special moment of her life via Instagram. From fun-filled moments with her pet to romantic dances with he husband, the fashionista shares everything with her followers on social media.

