Fissures in Karnataka Congress as Cadre Opposes Ticket To Nayana Motamma

Even as the Karnataka assembly elections approach, the Congress party has yet to hand tickets to anyone. Sources in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said that the list of party candidates is likely to be released in the last week of January or the first week of next month. But even before the announcement of candidates, cracks within the Congress fold have surfaced.

In the Mudugere constituency of the Chikkamagaluru district, the fight for tickets among party enthusiasts has led to division among the party cadre. Five separate meetings have been held by ticket aspirants in the Mudugere constituency to oppose former minister Motamma and her daughter Nayana Motamma.

Nayana, known to be a close aide of KPCC president DK Shivakumar, is believed to be a top contender for a Congress ticket from that constituency. However, other party members have rebelled against the Motamma family, claiming that the family continues to get tickets and have in each of the five meetings held, called out the dynastic politics. They have also claimed that if a ticket is given to Nayana, Congress will fail.

Not just that, at a gathering of Gram Panchayat members and local leaders in Gonibadu Hobali, the Congress high command was requested to deny a ticket to Nayana Motamma. This infuriated Motamma supporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced that it will provide 200 units of free electricity to all the residences in the state if they come to power.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress promise a sign of desperation.

