1-MIN READ

Fit at 57, Actress Anita Raaj Defies Age in New Workout Pics

Actress Anita Raaj, known for films like Prem Geet and Naukar Biwi Ka, is setting fitness goals at 57 with new workout pictures.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Actress Anita Raaj is setting fitness goals for fans at 57. In new snapshots that the eighties Bollywood star has shared, she is seen utilising her lockdown hours diligently to work at enviable levels of fitness.

Anita, who is currently seen playing Kulwant Kaur in the TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, says it is never too late to respect and nourish your body.

"I strongly believe that it is never too late to respect and nourish your body. It is very important to love your body and take proper care of it to avoid any sort of health issue," she said.

"My fitness mantra is to eat healthy and workout as per your body type. I urge my fans to use this time to detox their mind, body, and soul. There is nothing greater than working out, so take weight training sessions, do planks, sit-ups, yoga, pranayam, meditation, at and at the same time please drink lots and lots of water. Lastly I would like to tell my fans that a healthy body is a healthy mind. Your body is your temple so please look after it, as it is never too late," added Anita.

She shot to fame as an actress with films like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka and Ghulami in the '80s. She has also been a part of TV shows like Eena Meena Deeka and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

