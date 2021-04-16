Fit at Forty: 6 Amazing Actresses Winning Against Time

We have marveled at the fit physique and ageless glamour of Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry for years. They have been setting fitness goals way into their middle age. But our ‘desi’ divas are no less. Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushmita Sen bless our Instagram feeds regularly with their fabulous gym looks and yoga moves. These divas over 40 are proving age is just a number with their insane fashion and fitness game.

She is the first name that comes to mind while talking about fitness in Bollywood. The 47-year-old actress, dancer and reality show judge has her own yoga studio. Apart from inspiring everyone with her ‘asanas’, she also has her athleisure fashion game strong, setting trends daily with her gym looks.Kudos to her for heading back to the gym within two months of delivering her second baby. This 40-year-old has battled criticism for her weight gain in the past, attained the ‘size zero’ for a film and then settled for a healthy lifestyle and fabulous physique. Kareena continues to inspire millions with the hard work she puts in to stay fit.Another yoga and fitness icon, Shilpa propagates healthy living through her social media platforms. It’s amazing how this 45-year-old mother of two looks not a day older than her Main Khiladi Tu Anari days. From her fitness videos to her saree looks, everything is awe-inspiring about her.Shilpa’s contemporary was always a glamorous addition in every film featured in, and still lights up every stage that she appears on. The 46-year-old mother of two is now a popular reality show judge, showstopper of several fashion shows, and also has a couple of films in the pipeline.She did not let her fitness game slide despite taking a break from showbiz. The former Miss Universe is still as fit as she was when she competed for the crown, maybe even more. It is hard to imagine how she pulls of the most difficult yoga poses with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.Jaw-dropping bikini pictures, insane fitness challenges – you’ll find everything in Mandira’s Instagram feed. Her workout and diet plan is what fitness goals are made of. She turned 49 on Thursday, and posted a video flaunting her washboard abs and enviable body.

