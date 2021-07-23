Five Actors Who Turned Down the Role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi became a household name for playing the iconic role of Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show is the longest running serial on the Indian small screen and is dearly loved by the audience. The actor has been a part of the industry for a long time and has essayed several memorable characters over the years. Dilip gave life to Jethalal, who also became one of the most beloved characters of Indian television.

However, the role was offered to other actors before it fell into Dilip’s lap. The part was rejected by five actors from the television and film industry. Here are the actors who declined to play the role of Jethalal in TMKOC:

1. Rajpal Yadav

One of the best actors in Bollywood, Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic timing and punch lines. Few of his best performances were seen in films like Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke. Not many know that he was offered to play the role of Jethalal but declined as he did not want to venture into TV, but wanted to stay focused on his career in Bollywood.

2. Ali Asgar

Actor Ali turned down the part due to prior work commitments. Ali, who has worked in popular serials such as Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Comedy Circus, is fondly known as ‘dadi' -the name of his character in The Kapil Sharma Show.

3. Kiku Sharda

Best known for portraying roles of Baccha Yadav and Palak in the hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda refused the role of Jethalal as he did not want to commit to a full-fledged serial.

4. Ahsaan Qureshi

Well-known stand-up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi declined the role as well. He was a participant in the reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

5. Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi refused to play Jethalal due to prior professional commitments. He is best known for playing Daroga Happu Singh in the serial, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

