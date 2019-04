Sunny Deol to Hema Malini: 5 Celeb Contestants Who Ventured Out Of Mumbai for Electoral Success

Candidates who are trying their luck in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 include several celebrities from B-Town Mumbai, which is going to polls today during the fourth phase. While some like Paresh Rawal and Hema Malini have tried their luck before, others, like Sunny Deol and Urmila Matondkar, are new in the political fray.Mumbai has been home for many of them, thanks to their movie careers, but they are making their foray into electoral politics from different constituencies in other states.: The popular Bollywood action star is hoping to make an impact in the political ring after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi last week. The BJP has fielded the 62-year-old actor from Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor-turned-politician offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before filing his nomination papers. He will be up against Congress candidate and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand.Read: From Akshay Kumar to Sunny Leone, Bollywood Celebs Who Cannot Vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019 : The veteran actor was among several Bollywood celebrities who cast their vote in Mumbai during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 early Monday. A sitting MP from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP leader has decided to sit out the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.: Ravi Kishan has been part of several TV shows and Bollywood movies. The actor who quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party was recently named by the ruling party as its candidate for the high-stakes Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, hoping to cash in on his popularity among Bhojpuri-speaking population.: The actress and sitting MP has been fielded by (BJP) Bharatiya Janata Party to defend the Mathura constituency. Hema Malini recently hogged headlines for driving a tractor and lending a hand to women working in a field while campaigning in her constituency.: The 'shotgun' of Bollywood ended his long association with the BJP by joining the Congress. He is the Opposition party's candidate for Bihar's Patna Sahib Constituency against BJP nominee and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Watch: 5 Political Masterstrokes That Changed the Fate of Elections