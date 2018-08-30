Five Films in Which Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol Shared Screen Space

The Deol family has been entertaining their growing fan base more than five decades. And now, once again, the three Deols are reuniting to treat their fans. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is all set to hit the theatres this Friday. The film has Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol in the lead roles and will be the third installment in the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' series. Every time the three are together on screen they create movie magic and the trio is lauded by fans from all corners.Here are five times when the father and sons shared screen space together:This was the first time when Anil Sharma made the trio come together and make magic on screen. The film was a sports drama where Dharmendra plays the role of a disgraced ex-boxer and his sons Angad and Karan try to bring him back to his glory days. The family drama kept audiences engaged and had them rooting for the real-life reel family.Samir Karnik managed to reunite the three Deols after four years of Apne. The title was taken from Dharmendra's iconic song of the same name from the movie Pratigya. The comedy film went on to be a hit at the box-office and received a good response from the audience.Two years after the success of Yamla Pagla Deewana its sequel was announced. But unlike the first one, the second part failed at the box office and received mixed reviews from the audiences. However that the trio was appreciated for working together once again.Later Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol turned to Poster Boys, a Marathi remake of Poshter Boyz, directed by Shreyas Talpade, who also acted in the film. While Dharmendra was not there in the main lead, he made a cameo appearance, sharing screen space with his sons.Though the second part of the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' instalment failed to gain audience traction, the first was a huge success. Taking the series forward, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby will be seen together once again in the third part. The film will hit the screens on August 31st.