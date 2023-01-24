Five Reasons Why Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Is A Must-watch

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the big screen with Pathaan. Even though the superstar had a brief cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, we have all missed seeing him in a substantial role on the big screen for a long time. But the wait is finally over. Pathaan will hit the theatres tomorrow, January 25. Pathaan also will feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The industry is already buzzing about the film since its announcement. With only a day left for the movie to release, here are a few reasons why you must watch Pathaan.

First and foremost, Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screen after a 4-year hiatus. SRK's stardom can be matched by only a few actors in the industry, and it is fair to claim that he has one of the largest fan bases. The actor last appeared in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The anticipation for his next film has been higher than ever.

Another reason to catch Pathaan in theatres is, this is the fourth collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. While we are enthusiastic to watch SRK, we are even more thrilled about Deepika and Shah Rukh being on-screen again. In the past, the two have collaborated on movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. There is no doubt about their fantastic on-screen chemistry. While SRK will reunite with Deepika, he will share the screen space for the first time with John Abraham.

A major reason why fans are eager about Pathaan is the promised cameo by Salman Khan. Salman would return to Pathaan as 'Tiger' Avinash Singh Rathore from his Tiger franchise. Salman and Shah Rukh together on the big screen is the epitome of Bollywood. The two were seen making cameos in each other’s film’s before as well.

With Pathaan Yash Raj Flims is all set to launch its ‘spy universe.’ The production company announced the logo for their ‘spy universe’ franchise as well. Along with Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War series are the other movies that will be a part of YRF’s ‘spy universe’. Pathaan is YRF's first Dolby Cinema release and in fact, this is the first Bollywood film that was shot with IMAX cameras.

Lastly, John Abraham will return to Yash Raj Films with Pathaan, almost 13 years after the film New York.

