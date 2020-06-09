Five Summer Fruits that Can Help Prevent Dehydration

As the summer continues to intensify, the body tends to lose out on more water, leading to dehydration. In order to prevent it, one must ensure that they increase water intake and have fruits that have a high content of water.

Fruits that have a good amount of water also help in keeping the body cool. Some fruits are also rich in nutrients that also protect the body from getting too effected due to the excessive heat of the sun.

Take a look at these five fruits that you should consume regularly in summer to stay away from dehydration:

Watermelon

This fruit contains a total of 91% of water and is also rich in lycopene which helps in protection from the sun. Apart from that, it is also rich in electrolytes sodium, magnesium, and potassium.

Strawberry

Strawberry too contains 91% of water, however if you wish to increase its hydration effect, pureeing it would be a better option. The fruit also has quite a few antioxidants that help in better functioning of the human brain.

Banana

Often called as the complete food, banana contains 74 per cent of water. In terms of nutritional value, it also has a good amount of potassium. During dehydration, potassium electrolyte gets depleted and hence people are usually advised to take banana in such a situation for quick recovery.

Pineapple

The fruit contains around 87 per cent of water and is high in calcium, manganese, potassium and phosphorus. Apart from ensuring that your body remains hydrated, it also ensures that your body gets rid of harmful toxins.

Papaya

Papaya contains more than 85 per cent of water content and is also a rich source of Vitamin C. The fruit also helps in keeping your stomach clean and increases your immunity due to its Vitamin C content.

