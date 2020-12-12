FKA Twigs Sues Ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Abusive Relationship

Los Angeles: British singer FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming that he was physically and emotionally abusive when she dated him from 2018 to 2019. As per the documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the 32-year-old British singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, alleged that LaBeouf, 34, left her in a constant state of fear and humiliation and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

FKA twigs further alleged that LaBeouf physically assaulted her numerous times and once threatened to crash a car with her in it unless she told him she loved him, reported Entertainment Weekly. She revealed that she started LaBeouf after she was cast in a supporting part in his 2019 movie “Honey Boy”, which was based on the actor’s childhood and his relationship with his abusive father.

LaBeouf persuaded her to move in with him, FKA twigs claimed, but soon isolated her from family and friends. She alleged that she was subjected to constant verbal abuse from LaBeouf, who was also jealous of everyone she met, including actor Robert Pattinson, whom she dated from 2014 to 2017. Describing one key incident in the lawsuit, FKA twigs said just after Valentines Day in 2019, LaBeouf was driving recklessly on their return to Los Angeles and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After he pulled into a petrol station, she claimed that the actor assaulted her as she tried to get away and forced her back into the car.

FKA twigs said she made several attempts to leave him that he resisted, but he later ended the relationship himself. The singer said that she wants to raise awareness of “the tactics that abusers use to control you”, and will donate a significant amount of any financial damages she receives to domestic abuse charities. In an email to the New York Times, LaBeouf said that “many of these allegations are not true,” but acknowledged that he owed his accusers “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt,” the actor said. He revealed that he is in recovery and therapy over alcoholism and PTSD and added that he “will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.” .