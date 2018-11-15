English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flanked by the Best Boys: Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan on Koffee with Karan
So far, several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan, have appeared on the celeb chat show.
Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Karan Johar on the sets of Koffee with Karan Season 6. (Image: Instagram/Karan Johar)
Loading...
After having had the biggest of Bollywood stars talk about their personal life and careers on his infamous coffee couch, Karan Johar shot with celebrity siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Wednesday for his popular talk show Koffee with Karan.
So far, several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, have appeared on the Star World show.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared several photos from the shoot on Wednesday. Donning a black glitzy coat by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and large black frames, he looks glamourous as ever. While Abhishek is dressed in a quirky red jacket, Shweta sports a tasseled top by her newly-launched brand MxS.
“With my childhood buddies !!! The most wonderful siblings ever!” Karan captioned one of the photos that has all three of them posing for the camera.
He captioned another with only the Bachchan siblings as, “Bachchans in the koffee house!!!!”
Abhishek also shared the image and wrote, “Cuppa Joe with the elder sister and brother.”
Shweta, meanwhile, shared a candid shot of the three of them and wrote, “Flanked by the best boys!!”
On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht.
Abhishek will next be seen with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, an Anurag Kashyap production.
Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
So far, several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, have appeared on the Star World show.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared several photos from the shoot on Wednesday. Donning a black glitzy coat by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and large black frames, he looks glamourous as ever. While Abhishek is dressed in a quirky red jacket, Shweta sports a tasseled top by her newly-launched brand MxS.
“With my childhood buddies !!! The most wonderful siblings ever!” Karan captioned one of the photos that has all three of them posing for the camera.
He captioned another with only the Bachchan siblings as, “Bachchans in the koffee house!!!!”
Abhishek also shared the image and wrote, “Cuppa Joe with the elder sister and brother.”
Shweta, meanwhile, shared a candid shot of the three of them and wrote, “Flanked by the best boys!!”
On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht.
Abhishek will next be seen with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, an Anurag Kashyap production.
Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- Monster Meteorite Crater, 'Bigger Than Paris', Discovered in Greenland
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...