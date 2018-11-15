Flanked by the Best Boys: Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan on Koffee with Karan

After having had the biggest of Bollywood stars talk about their personal life and careers on his infamous coffee couch, Karan Johar shot with celebrity siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Wednesday for his popular talk show Koffee with Karan.So far, several actors, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, have appeared on the Star World show.Taking to Instagram, Karan shared several photos from the shoot on Wednesday. Donning a black glitzy coat by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and large black frames, he looks glamourous as ever. While Abhishek is dressed in a quirky red jacket, Shweta sports a tasseled top by her newly-launched brand MxS.“With my childhood buddies !!! The most wonderful siblings ever!” Karan captioned one of the photos that has all three of them posing for the camera.He captioned another with only the Bachchan siblings as, “Bachchans in the koffee house!!!!”Abhishek also shared the image and wrote, “Cuppa Joe with the elder sister and brother.”Shweta, meanwhile, shared a candid shot of the three of them and wrote, “Flanked by the best boys!!”On the professional front, Karan is currently dabbling with multiple projects across several media, including hosting Koffee With Karan, judging reality TV show India’s Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, headlining his radio show Calling Karan and working on his upcoming multi-starrer magnum opus Takht.Abhishek will next be seen with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, an Anurag Kashyap production.Shweta, meanwhile, launched her own fashion label called MxSWorld earlier this year with designer Monisha Jaising. She also got her first novel Paradise Towers published last month.