Flash Actor Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Harassment in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming film The Flash and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii. Miller was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar and was arrested on Monday morning, reports Variety.

According to a post by the Hawaii County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m. Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun ‘yelling obscenities’.

Miller then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts". Miller was arrested and charged with offences of disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $500, which Miller provided, with law enforcement subsequently releasing him from custody.

This is not the first time the actor has found himself on the wrong side of the law. In April 2020, he had landed in a controversy after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing him choking a female fan in an Iceland bar. The eight-second-long video, which had angered many fans of the actor back then, showed Miller saying to the woman, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?"

The woman seemed to be jokingly preparing for a fight but was taken aback as Miller reached for her neck and pushed her against a truck.

Sources from the bar, Prikio Kaffihus, had confirmed that Miller got involved in “a serious altercation" and was later escorted out.

Miller’s arrest comes at an inopportune time for Warner Bros., as the performer plays a key role in its upcoming Harry Potter spin-off film, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, which is set to begin its global theatrical rollout in April.

Miller also plays Barry Allen, also known as the Flash, in the studio’s ongoing slate of DC films. After appearing in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Miller will marquee their own DC film with ‘The Flash’. The film is set to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.

Miller was recently featured during Sunday evening’s Academy Awards broadcast.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ won in the newly introduced Oscars cheer moment category, which was determined by fan votes through online avenues. A sequence described as ‘The Flash Enters the Speed Force’ was voted the most cheer-worthy moment through online polls ahead of the show, with footage from Miller’s showcase in the film being featured during the Oscars broadcast.

(With agency inputs)

