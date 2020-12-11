Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor and Her 'Saif-Haven' Make for One Stylish Couple in This Pic

B-town lovebirds Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan give major couple goals to people. The couple, who is lovingly called Saifeena, look adorable together. On December 11, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband Saif. She wrote, “My saif-haven." Kareena is dressed in a gorgeous gold-red saree with bling while Saif is wearing a black suit. The two are hand-in-hand in the photograph.

Soon enough, the picture attracted more than three lakh likes. Fans are commenting with heart emojis in the comments section of this post. Ace designer Manish Malhotra commented that the saree Kareena is wearing is their famous saree. “You carry sarees too well,” he said.

Kareena’s best friend actor Amrita Arora and Shaira Ahmed Khan, wife of Bollywood choreographer Ahmed Khan commented on the post with heart emojis. While one Instagram user called them ‘power couple,’ another commented that their jodi (pair) is beautiful.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after a few years of dating. The two have a son together named Taimur Ali Khan and are waiting for the arrival of their second child.

The 40-year-old actress is quite active on Instagram. Before sharing her picture with Saif, Kareena shared a picture of Taimur with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. She captioned the picture, “Brothers and sisters forever.”

Kareena, recently, spoke about her second baby’s name and said that the couple has not thought about it yet. The name of their first child had sparked controversy since it sounded similar to the name of the Turco-Mongol ruler Timur Lang who had invaded India.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan while Saif will be seen in Bunty and Babli 2 and Bhoot Police.