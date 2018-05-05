GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Flattering to be Considered 'Desirable', Says Ranveer Singh

He has topped The Times 50 Most Desirable Men List of 2017, which has Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra rounding off the top five.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flattering to be Considered 'Desirable', Says Ranveer Singh
When Shanoo Sharma of Yash Raj Films called him to say they were looking for a new face after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the movie ‘Band Bajaa Baarat’, Ranveer knew his calling. (Image: News18)
Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has topped a 'Most Desirable Men List', feels flattered to be considered for the title.

He has topped The Times 50 Most Desirable Men List of 2017, which has Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra rounding off the top five.

"I do not consider myself to be the best-looking actor, but it is very flattering to be considered desirable," Ranveer said in a statement.

The Padmaavat star added: "It's important for people to feel desirable for the sake of their self-confidence. I do not consider myself to be the best looking actor. Also, I was an overweight kid till about Class 9.

"In my head, I am still that fat kid who gets no female attention. I will always be that fat kid because those years were my foundation years. I don't actively seek validation of my desirability from people, but it is most definitely welcome."

The list is a result of votes received on an online poll, along with the votes of an internal jury. The goal is to showcase fresh talent and newer faces every year. The winners who find a spot on this list are not chosen on the basis of their box-office success (in the case of actors), but other attributes like good looks, personality and popularity.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Recommended For You