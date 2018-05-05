English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flattering to be Considered 'Desirable', Says Ranveer Singh
He has topped The Times 50 Most Desirable Men List of 2017, which has Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra rounding off the top five.
When Shanoo Sharma of Yash Raj Films called him to say they were looking for a new face after Ranbir Kapoor rejected the movie ‘Band Bajaa Baarat’, Ranveer knew his calling. (Image: News18)
Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has topped a 'Most Desirable Men List', feels flattered to be considered for the title.
He has topped The Times 50 Most Desirable Men List of 2017, which has Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra rounding off the top five.
"I do not consider myself to be the best-looking actor, but it is very flattering to be considered desirable," Ranveer said in a statement.
The Padmaavat star added: "It's important for people to feel desirable for the sake of their self-confidence. I do not consider myself to be the best looking actor. Also, I was an overweight kid till about Class 9.
"In my head, I am still that fat kid who gets no female attention. I will always be that fat kid because those years were my foundation years. I don't actively seek validation of my desirability from people, but it is most definitely welcome."
The list is a result of votes received on an online poll, along with the votes of an internal jury. The goal is to showcase fresh talent and newer faces every year. The winners who find a spot on this list are not chosen on the basis of their box-office success (in the case of actors), but other attributes like good looks, personality and popularity.
Also Watch
He has topped The Times 50 Most Desirable Men List of 2017, which has Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra rounding off the top five.
"I do not consider myself to be the best-looking actor, but it is very flattering to be considered desirable," Ranveer said in a statement.
The Padmaavat star added: "It's important for people to feel desirable for the sake of their self-confidence. I do not consider myself to be the best looking actor. Also, I was an overweight kid till about Class 9.
"In my head, I am still that fat kid who gets no female attention. I will always be that fat kid because those years were my foundation years. I don't actively seek validation of my desirability from people, but it is most definitely welcome."
The list is a result of votes received on an online poll, along with the votes of an internal jury. The goal is to showcase fresh talent and newer faces every year. The winners who find a spot on this list are not chosen on the basis of their box-office success (in the case of actors), but other attributes like good looks, personality and popularity.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food