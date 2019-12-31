Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019

We are avid binge watchers here at the News 18 Entertainment team, although each one of has a different genre we relish. Most of our workplace conversations are about new shows we might have loved or hated, discussing characters, storylines and expectations. We often agree and disagree among ourselves and hardly ever end up unanimously agreeing on one sentiment towards a title.

While picking out the shows we enjoyed watching the most in 2019, we realised each one of us had different favourite and a different reason to love or hate a series. So, we thought, let's make a list that will reflect everyone's choices.

Here's a list of 9 of our most-liked web series, one each from every team member, and an additional one that we thought deserves a spot among the best shows this year.

Money Heist (Netflix)

Money Heist is one of the most fascinating and captivating series I have ever watched. It kept me hooked throughout. The story revolves around a reclusive man named Professor who spends half of his life planning the biggest robbery in history. He recruits a team of eight people with certain abilities who have nothing to lose in life. The writing is clever and never gives you enough to anticipate anything that might happen next. You honestly can't fathom how a character is going to get out of a particular pickle, and you just sit there waiting for the train to crash and the groan to escape your stomach, but somehow the writers keep it on track. – Nilofar Shaikh

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 (Netflix)

The show flows in a non-linear format, thus flashing the mess-up first, and then leading to the events which caused it. This gets you hooked to it from the first episode itself. The series is about Annalise Keating, a law professor at a reputed university and her five chosen students who work as her apprentice. The smooth writing makes you feel that you are almost a part of the narrative. Each character has their own downfall and an interesting character graph to look forward to. The show also picks up societal issues like racism, LGBTQ, single motherhood, etc. – Priyanka Kaul

Lucifer (Netflix)

Lucifer is a series based on the fallen angel, also known as the devil himself. The major part of the series involves the character Lucifer helping solve murder cases so that he can serve his purpose of punishing bad people. But apart from that, the series also focuses on his attempts to outlive his past mistakes while surviving in a society where the concept of Lucifer/Satan is used by people as an excuse to commit sins as they please. Despite being a fictional show, Lucifer provides inspiration towards the fact that any person can be who they want to be irrespective of how society sees them. – Soheib Ahsan

Fleabag Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Emmy winning show Fleabag, was a definite on this list because of its sheer brilliance and unique storytelling. Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings out the most unique anti-heroine ever, who constantly breaks the fourth wall and lands up in messy situations. The show is witty, hilarious and heartbreaking - all at the same time. The second season made women around the world collectively lose it over Andrew Scott. From women's sexuality, complex families, trauma, forbidden attractions to religion, Fleabag has nailed it. Fleabag is real and not an idolised, idealized version of a woman that caters to the male gaze. Fleabag is all of us and that's what makes her, and the show, so special. – Antara Kashyap

Chernobyl (Hotstar)

Chernobyl is an edge of the seat thriller, narrating the story of the biggest man-made disaster in the history. With each episode, we get closer to unraveling the catastrophic event. Emily Watson, Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard manage to grip viewers with their version and understanding of what went wrong on that fateful day. As one of the highest rated shows of 2019, watch it for the startling revelations and if science excites you even mildly, you'll be hooked to the series. When you finish Chernobyl, you'll end up reflecting on the cost of a human life in such disasters and question the responsibility of the state. – Vaishali Jain

Typewriter (Netflix)

Typewriter has all the ingredients of mystery-horror blended right. Supernatural elements and reality merge, and strong character performances by child artists pulls you right in on a tight, scary script only to be heightened by thrilling cliff-hangers, making it an interesting watch. The mini series directed by Sujoy Ghosh is a nice break into the genre in web-space and season two will be highly anticipated. Sujoy brings his finesse as a storyteller in all aspects and creates a delectable mysterious show that you may enjoy with your family. – Devasheesh Pandey

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Nadia is constantly dying on the night of her 36th birthday and reliving the hard, never-ending day over and over again. She is stuck in an endless time loop, wherein she keeps dying and resetting to a running bathroom sink at the party. Led by the incredibly talented Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll explores the complex theme of mortality as well as morality. The best thing about the show is that it depicts an uncompromising portrait of Nadia who is not willing to give up her selfishness and badass attitude even as she’s told that this could be her "purgatorial punishment for being the bad person." Instead, she comes up with a killer one-liner: "What is this bad person? There's Hitler and then there's everybody else." The show is a terrifyingly deep metaphor for the near-death experience and disillusionment people often have as a result of addiction or traumatic past or simply, existential crisis. – Shrishti Negi

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is everything I love – ‘60s New York, impeccably tailored vintage fashion, bright lipsticks, lavish locales, stand-up comedy and a fiercely feminist heroine. Mrs Maisel juggles two kids, one ex-husband, eccentric parents and in-laws, tough love from her manager, all while tottering about in heels and smashing one stereotype after another. It’s admirable how she continues to pursue her career against all odds and stay funny for her audience. It seems the whole world is up against her struggle to break out of the shackles of societal norms. If she was a real person, I’d give her a hug. – Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Elite Season 2 (Netflix)

Elite might be a Spanish language show, but it resonates equally well with the Indian audiences. Be it the stark differences in the thought process of haves and have nots or the lack of opportunities for the marginalised, the series captures it all. The characters would remind you of your past, the mistakes you made and how it all shaped you as a person. However, I haven't yet told you the best part about Elite. It's a sensational thriller with enough plot twists to keep you at the edge of your seat, if you're not watching it on phone. Don't want to spoil your fun but it's about a murder with many suspects and probably none of them are lying. – Rohit Vats

Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video)

This one gets a special mention because of its sheer brilliance in unwrapping the hypocrisies among the so-called elites and educated, all while making it an absolutely entertaining watch, just like a Zoya Akhtar movie. You see the extent people are willing to go to for their ambition, the grim reality of homosexuality, and how nothing is above money and power. Amid all this, there’s still space for hope and love, which the makers have displayed against the backdrop of beautifully crafted weddings.

