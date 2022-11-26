'Flirt With, Date or Marry Prabhas?' Kriti Sanon Answers

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut with the 2014 Telugu film 1 Nenokkadine, has been delivering box office hits one after another. With her 2021 film Mimi, the actress registered a blockbuster on the OTT platform as well.

Her latest film Bhediya has hit the theatres, and she is now all prepared for her upcoming film Adipurush, which features Kriti, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will essay the role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita.

In her recent interview with India Today, the actress said that she would like to marry Tollywood Superstar Prabhas. Wait, wait, no, she hasn’t proposed to the Rebel star. Kriti was asked who she’d date, flirt with, and marry if given the options of Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff, and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.”

Check out the video here:

Prabhas is undeniably the most eligible bachelor and has a sea of female fans. But his popularity among female celebrities is also not hidden.

Coming back to Adipurush, the film is in its post-production phase and is expected to be released in 2024. The actors have completed their final schedule of shooting and are now waiting for the film to be released soon.

Adipurush has a budget of about Rs 400 crore and the makers have also approached the VFSX supervisors of Star Wars and Avatar to work on the graphics.

Superstar Prabhas will also be seen in Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and Project K directed by Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also has an amazing lineup of films, including Ganapath, Shehzada, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

