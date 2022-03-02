Chris Hemsworth Gives a Shout Out to ‘True Heroes’ Voluntarily Joining Rescue Operations Amid Floods in Australia

Australia’s Queensland and New South Wales are currently experiencing one of the worst floods in decades. With tens and thousands of people being ordered to evacuate their homes, many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades. In such challenging circumstances, scores of people have volunteered to help people in trouble. Appreciating the ones facing difficulties amid the natural calamity, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday gave a shout-out to the ‘true heroes’ who are helping by joining the rescue missions without hesitation.

The 38-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a note of appreciation to the ones helping people suffering during the floods. Along with the note, Chris Hemsworth shared a carousel of pictures that showcased the disastrous scenario in his native land. The first picture puts on display the heavy rains pouring, the next pic showcases a man on a jetty rescuing a lady captured in a water-filled house. The post also sees a photo of a whole residential area drowned in floodwater.

One of the photos shows a post by ABC news report that talks about private people and flotilla of boats and risking their own lives to get people to safety. In the last photo featured in the post, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “So proud of the lads saving lives flood rescue on jetski’s and tinnies,” and appreciated the people volunteering to help.

In the captions, Chris wrote, “Absolutely devastating watching some of the worst floods in Australia’s history hitting Queensland and NSW.”

“Heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded. Lots of love to everyone who has been affected and a big shout out to all who had a boat or jet ski and launched straight into rescue missions without hesitation. True heroes. 🙏🙏 @joelparko @lukemun @mfanno @markmathewssurf @ryanhipwood @trickychook @bededurbo @azzagraham @craigparryphotography @hothusband_ and many more,” the actor added as he gave a shout out to the people helping the ones in trouble.

Eleven people have died since the extreme weather arrived late last week, submerging town centers, unmooring homes, and cutting power lines in Australia.

