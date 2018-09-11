Flora Saini, Who Played Ghost in Stree, Would Love to Work With This 'Handsome' Actor
Apart from Hindi movies, Flora has done films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.
Instagram/Flora Saini
Apart from Hindi movies, Flora has done films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. She is yet to work in Malayalam cinema, which is known for making films that are high on content.
Asked if she is interested in making her debut in Malayalam cinema, Flora told IANS in an email interview: "I haven't done any Malayalam film. It's not by choice. It's just that I never got an offer. Once or twice, things were supposed to happen but didn't work out.
"Actor I would love to work with is Dulquer Salmaan, Mr. Mammootty's son. I think he is so handsome. I recently saw his film 'Karwaan' and I was just blown away by that man. He's so good looking. So, he's somebody I'd definitely like to work with. Also his father... Sir is so good. But Dulquer Salmaan is definitely on top of the list," said the "Sorry Enaku Kalyanamayidichu" actress.
She likes being a part of south Indian film industry.
"The best thing I like about working in South is their punctuality which now, I see in Mumbai as well. Initially during ‘Love In Nepal', I didn't see it. But I definitely see it now. People are more dedicated. Also because so many technicians are from South.
View this post on Instagram
Becoming #STREE Well she did raise some (fairy) dust! Thanks to all the love Three cheers to the wonderful team @pvijan #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @abhishekkapur20 @raj.nidimoru @rajanddk @vipasha_arvind @vidhi_mystery @kavita.thite @thewanderni @amal_dop @susheelperis @flyingparatha @saum.shipra.singh @manoharvermaaction @sumitaroraa @shivchauhaan #D2RFilms @krishna.dk @rajanddk @officialjiocinema @tseries.official Creating STREE' s look was a dirty affair we loved!! #mitali #vickey (not the Vickey please one) @shaukeen__khan @varun_fashnforte @mrsheetalsharma .. This film was the most fun Naye zamane ki #STREE is waiting for u in theatres near u #bollywood #movie #horror #comedy #haunting #falanadhimka #nosepinlove #antique #jewellery #antiquejewelry #styling #jhumka #rustic #red #love #actorslife #maangtikka #makeup #moretocome #ladyghost #urbanlegend #magical #plait
"There are a lot of people from the regional belt who are coming and telling new stories. If I have to talk about Amar Kaushik, he's the breed of new-gen directors. All these people who have new ideas, they want to explore, they want to experiment and believe in the kind of cinema they would like to watch."
Meanwhile, Stree, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is doing well at the box office.
"I don't think anyone of us thought that 'Stree' would do this well. Maybe because it's a horror-comedy. It's new and fresh. It is totally experimental. But the kind of response we have got, I'm sure nobody was ready for it," she said.
View this post on Instagram
@phmmovie #PariHoonMain #marathimovie releasing #7thseptember 7 days to go #countdownbegins #bollywood #star #behindthescenes with our director @rohitshilwant n writer @sanketmane2507, @minandumadhav sir and our brilliant cinematographer #rohan #shootdiaries #mustwatch superb #makeup #hair #costume team
While she played a ghost in Stree, she essayed the role of a Bollywood superstar in the new Marathi film Pari Hoon Main.
"The fun part about playing a Bollywood star in a movie... you always have to show up with an attitude and all. In this movie, my character has an attitude, but with the child, she is very nice and professional.
"She's emotional, but she's not the one who gets over emotional."
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Buys BMW G 310 R Motorcycle, Priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- What to Expect at Apple’s iPhone Event Tomorrow: 'S' and Beyond
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show