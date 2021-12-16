'Fly Away to Place Where...': New Song From Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam Out

The makers of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, recently unveiled another song from the much-anticipated film. In Telugu, the song is titled Sanchari and in Hindi Udd Jaa Parindey. Featuring Prabhas, the song has been shot in picturesque locations of Europe. The song has created a buzz among the fans.

Sharing the song poster and Telugu, Hindi video song YouTube link, BA Raju’s team tweeted, “Fly away to a place where only love exists. Here’s presenting the next song from the #MusicalOfAges, #RadheShyam! #Sanchari #UddJaaParindey."

The Telugu version is composed by Justin Prabhakaran and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, for Hindi, noted composer Mithoon and singer Jubin Nautiyal were roped in.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the sci-fi romantic drama is reportedly set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. Prabhas will be seen playing a character called Vikramaditya.

Earlier, a teaser of the film was released, which received a good response from the viewers. The latest reports indicate that the makers have locked the arrival date of Radhe Shaym’s theatrical trailer. As per the latest announcement, the trailer will be out on December 23. The makers are especially holding a lavish pre-release event for the release of the trailer.

The film will hit the theatres worldwide on January 14, clashing with power star Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and legendary director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Both films are also scheduled to release during the Sankranti holidays next year.

Bankrolled by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati, in association with T-Series, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sathyan, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar.

