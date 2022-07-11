Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja On His Arrest: Fans Were Not Violent, Will Pursue Legal Remedy

Popular YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja, who was arrested by Noida police on Saturday evening has now broken silence about the entire controversy and his arrest. In a statement, Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee have now mentioned that they had all necessary permissions from the authorities to celebrate the former’s birthday in a Metro.

“A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight,” the statement read as cited by E-Times.

The statement further mentioned that the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd had broadcasted their scheme to book metro coaches for celebrations. The YouTuber also thanked his fans for the ‘overwhelming response’ and supported them saying they did not raise any objectionable slogans and were not even violent.

“It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” the statement read. “Exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans,” it added.

The couple concluded by saying that since they had all the necessary permissions, they would take a legal course in the matter. “He was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy,” they said.

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police on Saturday evening for celebrating her birthday at a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after thousands of people gathered at the Sector 51 Metro Station in Noida, following his request, to celebrate his birthday. He was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and was later arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC. However, the YouTuber was granted bail on Sunday.

