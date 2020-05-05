Foggy Sky Makes Neena Gupta Happy, Watch Video

Neena Gupta has been sharing delicious recipes on social media and is showing us how to ace difficult yoga poses while in quarantine. She has been staying at her holiday home in Uttarakhand. Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra is her isolation partner.

Recently, the actress shared video of a foggy sky on social media. In the short clip, Neena can be seen in athleisure. She can be heard saying, “Fog hi fog hai, kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai” (There is fog everywhere, nothing is visible)."

She bids bye to us before adding the view was very nice. The post is captioned as “Bas khush ho gaee” (Just became happy)."

The camera then captures the beauty of nature at its prime. The post has managed to pass on the glee to many of the actress’ online followers. While one Instagram user commented, “You are amazing!” another comment read, “Hum bhi khush ho gaye” (We also became happy).

Here are some other moments from her heavenly holiday home as shared on her social media handle.

Neena gets poetic as she strolls around her neighbourhood.

Here is the 60-year-old mastering the Dhanurasana.

The actor shared a witty video commenting on the social perception that women do not pass gas.

Neena reenacts a part of her character from a recently released web series.

Here is the actor sharing her views candidly.

