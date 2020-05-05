MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Foggy Sky Makes Neena Gupta Happy, Watch Video

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta shares the beautiful view from her home in the hills. Check it out.

Neena Gupta has been sharing delicious recipes on social media and is showing us how to ace difficult yoga poses while in quarantine. She has been staying at her holiday home in Uttarakhand. Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra is her isolation partner.

Recently, the actress shared video of a foggy sky on social media. In the short clip, Neena can be seen in athleisure. She can be heard saying, “Fog hi fog hai, kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai” (There is fog everywhere, nothing is visible)."

She bids bye to us before adding the view was very nice. The post is captioned as “Bas khush ho gaee” (Just became happy)."

The camera then captures the beauty of nature at its prime. The post has managed to pass on the glee to many of the actress’ online followers. While one Instagram user commented, “You are amazing!” another comment read, “Hum bhi khush ho gaye” (We also became happy).

View this post on Instagram

Bas khush ho gaee

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Here are some other moments from her heavenly holiday home as shared on her social media handle.

Neena gets poetic as she strolls around her neighbourhood.

Here is the 60-year-old mastering the Dhanurasana.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning friends

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The actor shared a witty video commenting on the social perception that women do not pass gas.

View this post on Instagram

Video taken by my staff, Rajendar . . . . #quarantine

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena reenacts a part of her character from a recently released web series.

Here is the actor sharing her views candidly.

