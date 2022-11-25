Folk Artist Surekha Punekar's Dig At Gautami Patil For Promoting Obscenity

Renowned Lavani performer Gautami Patil has often been subjected to criticism for promoting vulgarity and obscenity via her dance numbers. In a press conference held not long ago, she apologised to fans for the same. However, her actions continue to be condemned by many, and the latest personality to join the bandwagon is Marathi folk artist Surekha Punekar. In an interview with the TV9 channel, Surekha said that only those who truly excel at Lavani dance should be encouraged. She added that women who wear inappropriate clothes and dance on stage are not performing Lavani but promoting obscenity.

According to the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 star, these types of vulgar dance performances should be banned with immediate effect. She even stated that otherwise, it will not take long for Maharashtra to take the same route of increased crime rates against women just like Bihar.

These remarks by Surekha Punekar have received a mixed reaction from the masses. Some appreciated her for taking a stand against the lewd dance numbers. However, Gautami’s fans heavily criticised Surekha’s remarks. They slammed the veteran dancer for targeting Gautami.

Apart from these remarks by Surekha, Gautami Patil made headlines when an elderly person was found dead at her dance venue. Not so long ago, she was performing in Bedag village, located in Maharashtra’s Sangli district. The matter escalated to such an extent that she had to call a press conference. In the press meeting, she clarified that the death occurred after the conclusion of her dance performance. She also expressed her regrets over the casualty but pointed out that the audience had also behaved in an immoral manner, which led to the unfortunate incident. Gautami then set the record straight that she will not perform at such events anymore.

