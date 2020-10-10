Folk Veteran Ratan Kahar Collaborates on Bengali Version of Badshah's 'Genda Phool'

Veteran Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar has added his creative touch to a new Bengali version of the hit track 'Genda Phool' by rapper Badshah.

Earlier this year, Badshah had to face plagiarism accusations after the release of his single 'Genda Phool'. Chunks of song, including its hook, were lifted off Kahar's Bengali folk classic 'Boroloker biti lo'. At that time, the rapper had acted swiftly to do damage control. Amidst lockdown, he reached out to Kahar and deposited money into the veteran folk artiste's bank account.

Now, a new Bengali version with a touch of classical percussion, titled 'Genda Phool Tabla Folk Mix', has been launched. The song has been composed by tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh and the music video has been directed by veteran Bengali actor-filmmaker Arindam Sil, who retained bits of Badshah's original song video.

Kahar has sung parts of the new song with National Award-winning Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty. The video features Bickram, Kahar, Iman, Devlina Kumar, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Getting Kahar and Chakraborty to be part of the version was Bickram Ghosh's idea.

Watch it here:

"I am excited to know how people perceive the song with the tabla mix. We have added contrasting elements to the song -- a rap-tabla jugalbandi with EDM. Folk music, Hindustani percussion style and rap make for quite a unique fusion. As a musician, I am always looking to push the envelope. I hope we have surprised the listeners," Ghosh said.

Director Sil added, "Who would have imagined ‘Genda phool' with this unusual flavour? The intention behind packing in so many elements was to entertain viewers and listeners in the best possible way through music."

Meanwhile, the Hindi 'Genda Phool', also sung by Payal Dev, has garnered over 550 million views till now. The song also has Pahari and Gujarati versions.