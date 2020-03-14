Folks That Is The Problem, says Mira Rajput to People Who Think They Would Survive Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is spreading like fire. Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. On Friday, March 13, Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, took to her Insta stories to speak about the pandemic.
In a message, Mira wrote, “I see a lot of people being like ‘I would survive the coronavirus. I’m taking my chances.’ The way I see it, yeah, ‘I would survive it. But I might carry it to someone who wouldn’t. And that folks, is the problem”.
Mira Rajput's message comes a day after Parineeti Chopra shared a lengthy post and asking people at large to not to be overconfident and refrain from saying that coronavirus "only affects the elderly".
GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus
Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has also posted a clip on coronavirus.
“बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें ,जन जनमानस सब , केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब ; केयु कहिस कलौंजी पीसौ, केयु आँवला रस केयु कहस घर म बैठो, हिलो न ठस से मस ईर कहेन औ बीर कहेन, की ऐसा कुछ भी Carona , बिन साबुन से हाथ धोई के ,केहू के भैया छुओ न ; हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं , जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो , Carona-फिरोना , ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब !" ~ अब
Actor Anupam Kher too posted a video on the photo-sharing platform urging people to be careful and cautious.
Corona virus is a reality of our times. We need to be careful and be cautious. But we also need to change our outlook towards life. Our attitude towards each other. It does sound bit philosophical but it may reduce our fear. Hope my thoughts help you all a little. Please share it with your friends and relatives!! 🙏😍
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow, was also seen covering his face with a mask. The actor shared a small clip and captioned it, "Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa."
So far, 1,35,809 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the globe. The pandemic has claimed 4,990 lives. India alone has reported one death and 78 cases of coronavirus.
