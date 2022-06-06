Follow Only Good Ideas From the Films: Arun Vijay Tells Fans

Actor Arun Vijay, who will next be seen in Yaanai, has a message for fans. After watching the trailer of his next venture in a movie theatre recently with his team, Arun Vijay met with reporters. He said that movies couldn’t be responsible for the fans turning into good or bad. “Fans should only take the good ideas from the movies,” the actor said, adding he was happy the film industry was back on its feet after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the trailer of his next, Yaanai, has created a lot of buzz among the viewers. Fans are quite excited about the movie. The trailer received 151k likes and 3.5 million views on YouTube.

A few days ago, Arun uploaded the poster of the film on Instagram. Along with it, he wrote, “Yaanai from June 17.” His fans commented on the post. One of them wrote, “Super Trailer”, while another said, “Waiting”. Overall, the post received a lot of appreciation from his fans. It got 14,066 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1)



Yaanai is a Tamil language action movie, written and directed by Hari. Produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel under the banner Drumsticks Productions, the music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Gopi and Anthony are tasked with handling cinematography and editing respectively.

The film has Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani and Ramachandra Raju in prominent roles. Yaanai will hit the theatres on July 11.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.