Tamil actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi has cemented a special position in the hearts of many with films and television shows like Uppu Karuvadu, Ranganayaka, Saravanan Meenatchi, and Ilavarasi. She also hogged the limelight after her stint in the recently-concluded Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. Keeping her acting prowess aside, Rachitha can also be labelled as a travel enthusiast, having an adventurous soul. Recently, the actress attracted the attention of social media users after she reposted an Instagram reel, of riding a Royal Enfield motorbike.

“Reposting it… Follow your passion no matter what,” captioned Rachitha on her post. The video captured the actress, dressed in a dapper biker-girl outfit. Her ride-ready ensemble comprised an all-black tee and a pair of denim jeans, that she layered up with an uber-cool, velvety red leather jacket. Sporting black-rimmed sunglasses she wore black leather gloves and put on a helmet, before riding the Royal Enfield classic 350 Redditch red bike.

Turning on the engine Rachitha hit the streets exuding boss lady vibes. She whizzed past the road, enjoying the bike ride. The 32-year-old flung her hands in the air as if embodying a free bird. She appeared to have the time of her life coursing through the roadway, sporting a smile on her face.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to lavish her with praise in the comments. “Rock star Rachitha… post more videos like this… it is great,” lavished one user. “That swag” quipped another. “Throttle your stress… it will make you stronger. Happy riding” commented a third individual.

The fact that Rachitha loves to explore new places is quite evident from her IG posts. Recently, the Parijatha actress visited the famous Meenakshi temple in Madurai. Draped in a purple and red-bordered saree, with a flower garland secured on her hair, the former Bigg Boss contestant posed for numerous clicks at the temple premises. “Madurai vibe” read her caption. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it has been reported that Rachitha might be starring in new serials. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News here