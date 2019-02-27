Following Captain Marvel Fake Reviews, Shazam Actor Zachary Levy Comes Out in Support of Brie Larson

Shazam! actor Zachary Levy has come out in defence of Brie Larson-fronted "Captain Marvel", which has been hit with fake reviews online, saying there is no competition between the two films.Larson's movie, which is set to bow out on March 8, has been subjected to fake reviews on the site Rotten Tomatoes with many people pitting the Marvel movie against Levy's "Shazam!".In a video message, currently being circulated on social media, Levy expressed his disappointment over the "fictitious" posts against Larson and her film, which he described as "inflammatory" and "defamatory"."There are people out there making inflammatory, defamatory, and completely fictitious like reviews and posts of Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel' and trying to pit 'Shazam!' against it, you know saying they're going to support us and not them, because of things that by the way they are making up - things that they're saying, they saw some screening and this, that or the other is in the movie."I just found this out last night and for anyone out there who thinks you're doing me a favour, or you're doing 'Shazam!' a favour or Warner Bros, you're not. This is not helping anyone or anything," he said.The actor also referenced to Shazam's initial name in the DC comics which was Captain Marvel. The DC comics had officially changed the character's name to Shazam after Marvel trademarked the title for its own superhero back in the 1960s."There is no competition, just because Shazam! used to be called 'Captain Marvel' way back in the day, doesn't mean that somehow Brie or Marvel's 'Captain Marvel' are pitted against us..." he added.The actor said it is pure coincidence that both the films are releasing around each other."Sure we're both movies and we're both going to be out in the theatres at similar times, and the irony of that timing is really interesting for sure but there is really no conspiracy guys," he said.Levy also asked his fans not to engage in any kind of abusive behaviour on social media."This is really low blow type of stuff, to be going in lying first of all is just the bottom of the barrel to me, but then to be lying in an attempt to discredit or defame somebody is just really sad, so please don't do that," he added."Shazam!" will release in the UK and US on April 5.