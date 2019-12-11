Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Following Golden Globe 2020 Snub, Alma Har'el Encourages Fans to Look Beyond Awards

Alma Har'el was among many other female directors this year who despite making widely appreciated films did not receive a Golden Globe nomination.

News18.com

December 11, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Alma Har'el Instagram
Image Courtesy: Alma Har'el Instagram

A large number of people took to social media to express their outrage following the announcement of the Golden Globes nominations. Fans pointed out how despite their efforts not a single female director had been nominated for their exceptional work.

One of the many directors who fans stated deserved a nomination was Israeli-American director Alma Har'el. She directed the Shia LaBeouf written film Honey Boy that talked about the relationship between a boy and his father.

Despite the appreciation the film garnered, Har'el did not get nominated in the Golden Globes. People took to social media to express their displeasure at this adding how this had been a repeated tradition every year even after being called for being biased towards male directors. Nevertheless, Har'el took to Twitter to thanks fans speaking out in support of her but also reminded them that the priority was on making good quality films and not the awards.

The Golden Globes have been called out in the past numerous times for not including female directors in their nominations. Natalie Portman had herself once taken a dig while presenting an award at the Golden Globes. Just before announcing the nominations Portman had called out "all-male nominees".

