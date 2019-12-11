Following Golden Globe 2020 Snub, Alma Har'el Encourages Fans to Look Beyond Awards
Alma Har'el was among many other female directors this year who despite making widely appreciated films did not receive a Golden Globe nomination.
Image Courtesy: Alma Har'el Instagram
A large number of people took to social media to express their outrage following the announcement of the Golden Globes nominations. Fans pointed out how despite their efforts not a single female director had been nominated for their exceptional work.
One of the many directors who fans stated deserved a nomination was Israeli-American director Alma Har'el. She directed the Shia LaBeouf written film Honey Boy that talked about the relationship between a boy and his father.
Despite the appreciation the film garnered, Har'el did not get nominated in the Golden Globes. People took to social media to express their displeasure at this adding how this had been a repeated tradition every year even after being called for being biased towards male directors. Nevertheless, Har'el took to Twitter to thanks fans speaking out in support of her but also reminded them that the priority was on making good quality films and not the awards.
Good morning to everyone that’s writing me about the #goldenglobes
I feel you but know this.
I was on the inside for the first time this year. These are not our people and they do not represent us.
Do not look for justice in the awards system.
We are building a new world. https://t.co/IK7YNy5J5S
— Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019
Thank you to all the press and people who write and cover films in awards season! You are helping us get to new audiences and tell our stories. And for that it’s worth it all ❤️@FREETHEWORK — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019
I take your love over awards any day of the year. I wouldn’t trade the film we made for any other film on any other awards list.
And I’m sure I can say that for all the brilliant women out there.
Awards is not the end game.
Sending love back to everyone that’s writing us 💋 https://t.co/p77oL5VYKl
— Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 9, 2019
“Unless we have a new category for women directors — the same way we have [separate] actor and actress categories — we won’t see any changes. I will not live my life as a filmmaker who plans to keep working subjected to a group of voters that doesn’t see us.” https://t.co/Keg42ouHFy — Alma Har'el🌪 (@Almaharel) December 10, 2019
The Golden Globes have been called out in the past numerous times for not including female directors in their nominations. Natalie Portman had herself once taken a dig while presenting an award at the Golden Globes. Just before announcing the nominations Portman had called out "all-male nominees".
