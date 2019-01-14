English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
Following the reports of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, rumours have it that Munna Bhai 3 goes on hold until Hirani gets a clean chit.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Following the reports of sexual harassment against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, rumours have it that Munna Bhai 3 goes on hold until Hirani gets a clean chit.
After the allegations against Hirani surfaced, Fox Star India conveyed Vinod Chopra Films that it will renounce the partnership if the studio continues to work with Rajkumar Hirani Films, reports Mid Day. Meaning by that Munna Bhai 3, which at present in under pre-production stage will be put on hold.
"In a meeting in late December, it was decided that Fox would pull the plug on Munnabhai 3 if Hirani was found guilty. The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor. VVC Films too has taken the matter seriously, and dropped Hirani's name from the promotional material of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'," the publication quoted a source as saying.
Taking the matter seriously both VVC Films and Fox Star India have decided to investigate the matter. "An ICC set up by VVC Films will investigate the matter. Munna Bhai 3, however, by default, is on hold till Hirani gets a clean chit," the source added.
Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film Sanju. However, Hirani has categorically denied the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
The woman, who calls herself as "an assistant", alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.
The woman detailed her allegations in an email dated November 3, 2018 to Hirani's Sanju co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She also marked the mail to Vidhu's wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra as well as to Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi, said the HuffPost India article.
The woman stated that on April 9, 2018, the director first made sexually suggestive remarks and later sexually assaulted her at his home office.
Hirani's is the latest name that has been called out in India's #MeToo storm, which has engulfed many a stalwart such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and former Union minister MJ Akbar, among others.
After the allegations against Hirani surfaced, Fox Star India conveyed Vinod Chopra Films that it will renounce the partnership if the studio continues to work with Rajkumar Hirani Films, reports Mid Day. Meaning by that Munna Bhai 3, which at present in under pre-production stage will be put on hold.
"In a meeting in late December, it was decided that Fox would pull the plug on Munnabhai 3 if Hirani was found guilty. The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor. VVC Films too has taken the matter seriously, and dropped Hirani's name from the promotional material of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'," the publication quoted a source as saying.
Taking the matter seriously both VVC Films and Fox Star India have decided to investigate the matter. "An ICC set up by VVC Films will investigate the matter. Munna Bhai 3, however, by default, is on hold till Hirani gets a clean chit," the source added.
Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him on his 2017 film Sanju. However, Hirani has categorically denied the allegations. His lawyer Anand Desai termed the allegations "false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory" in a statement issued soon after the allegations against the director was made public in a detailed investigation by HuffPost India.
The woman, who calls herself as "an assistant", alleged that Hirani sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018.
The woman detailed her allegations in an email dated November 3, 2018 to Hirani's Sanju co-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She also marked the mail to Vidhu's wife and film journalist Anupama Chopra as well as to Hirani's co-writer Abhijat Joshi, said the HuffPost India article.
The woman stated that on April 9, 2018, the director first made sexually suggestive remarks and later sexually assaulted her at his home office.
Hirani's is the latest name that has been called out in India's #MeToo storm, which has engulfed many a stalwart such as Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan and former Union minister MJ Akbar, among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Play the Popular Battle Royale Game on Your PC
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Can Apple AirPods be Used to Spy on Conversations? Reports Seem to Suggest so
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results