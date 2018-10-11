Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya

An FIR has been registered against several crew members of 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss, including veteran actor Nana Patekar, director Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.Following Tanushree Dutta’s complaint that Patekar sexually harassed her while shooting a dance sequence for the film, a case under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station late on Wednesday night."As of now no arrests have been made and we are investigating the case and inquiries are on," Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma told PTI.According to Nitin Satpute, Tanushree’s lawyer who accompanied her to the police station, she has recorded her statement in English “so that she can understand the language”.“They were writing the statement in Marathi. However, we requested them to write it in English so that what happened 10 years ago would not happen again." Satpute told ANI.Representing Tanushree, Satpute also submitted yesterday a 40-page document to the Maharashtra State Women's Commission and the Mumbai police, supporting her allegations against Patekar and others.Since Tanushree talked about her ordeal, a #MeToo movement has started in India that sees women from diverse backgrounds naming and shaming their harassers.