Fomer Roadies Director Unhappy with Current Format, Says 'Abusive Anchors' were Never A Part

The director of the first season (2003) of MTV's controversial show Roadies, Nivedith Alva, has slammed the current format. In a series of tweets, he expressed that the show had "degenerated" and is an "embarrassment" since "bad language" and "abusive anchors" were never meant to be a part.

Nivedith tweeted, "The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building. It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format. The show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV & to any advertiser associated with it. In the end, these young participants have to go back into the real world. It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them, for ratings.”



He also mentioned that when he was associated with the first two seasons of the show, they produced talented winners such as Rannvijay Singha and Ayushmann Khurrana. The tweet comes after the recent controversy on the sets of Roadies Revolution, where Neha Dhupia's "It's Her Choice" did not go down well with the audience. Neha, who had bashed a contestant for raising his hand on a woman who was cheating her with five other man, was trolled back and called a "Fake Feminist."

The actress later clarified her stance by issuing a statement on Instagram. She also mentioned that her family members were being abused and harassed on whatsapp and other social media handles.

Later many Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora Khan, among others had come out in support of the actress.

Roadies Xtreme Winner Kashish Pundir Thakur had also shared a video, in Neha defence, where the actress was bashing a female contestant Iram Khan for raising her hand on him.



