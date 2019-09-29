Food Delivery Boy From Jamshedpur Wins Dance Deewane 2, Says 'This is Just the Beginning'

It seems like dreams do come true for those who believe and work hard towards them. Vishal Sonkar, winner of Dance Deewane 2, is proof of that. Sonkar, who danced his way into the hearts of the public, states that this win is just the beginning of his journey.

Sonkar, who hails from Jamshedpur, used to deliver food for a living before quitting his job to pursue his passion for dancing. After his big win he told Times Now in an interview, "When I had auditioned for the show, I never thought I'll make it this far. My confidence increased with every episode and when Salman Khan Sir announced my name as the winner, my mother was in tears. She told me she wished my father was here to see this."

Even though Sonkar's mother is celebrating his win, he revealed that it was a challenge for him to get to the show while also convince his concerned mother for it. He revealed, "I used to fit in my dance practices in my schedules and never made my mother feel that I was sacrificing something for her. Whenever there were dance competitions that I had to participate in, I would lie to her that I am hanging out with friends. My sister also supported me in this. My mother basically didn't want me to go to faraway places for competitions."

After winning the cash prize of Rs 15 Lakh, Sonkar stated that this was the beginning of his journey and that he still has a long way to go. Sonkar said, "This is just the beginning. I have to work more now. I want to see myself getting established as one of the fine choreographers in the industry. The real journey has now started. I have loads of dreams to fulfill and one of the big dreams is to choreograph Madhuri ma'am. Kaun Nahi chahega unke saath kaam Karna (Who wouldn't dream of working with her)." Madhuri was one of the judges on the show.

