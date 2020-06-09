'Foodie' Parth Samthaan Gorges on Biryani as He Dines Out During Unlock 1.0, See Pic

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Parth Samthaan shared a picture of himself on Monday along with a giant plate of biryani on Instagram. The picture was taken to celebrate the easing out of rules as India enters the stage of unlock 1.0.

Captioning the image, Parth wrote, “Getting back to normalcy. #unlockindia #foodstagram #foodie.”

Dressed in a round neck T-shirt, the 29-year-old actor is seen sporting goggles and looks extremely handsome.

Soon after posting the image, Parth’s industry friends and followers flooded the post with beautiful comments.

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “I want that.” Parth’s friends and actor Karan Jotwani dropped a series of comments on the post.

Karan wrote, “Akele khatam Nahi kar payega (You will not be able to finish it alone).” He then said, “Glares nikal ke khaaaa le (Take your sunglasses off before eating), the biryani looks better that way.. Nice t shirt btw (sic)," adding, “Nice thread latkofying. Love its flexibility (sic).”

Last month, the actor had to face huge backlash after he posted a couple of pictures of him having a pool party with friends in Hyderabad. He had taken a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Users have criticised him for not following the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parth plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor-produced Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The daily soap stars Erica Fernandes, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in lead roles. He will be also seen playing the role of a gangster in the ALT Balaji web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Talking about the role of a gangster, Parth told SpotboyE, “I am extremely excited about this new project as it is my first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It’s a gangster-based show from the 90s and my character is inspired by a true story.”

Follow @News18Movies for more