"Fooled Ya!" Lady Gaga Shuts Down Romance Rumours With Bradley Cooper After Intimate Oscars Performance

A moment in my life I will never forget. My whole artistic journey flashed before my eyes. Thank you to the Academy and to the gentlemen who wrote and performed this song with me. 📸 Mark Seliger, @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/isLoIjLUGC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intense Oscar performance has given rise to romance rumours, but the singer says that it was a deliberate move to create a romantic mood while singing the song on stage.Days after the A Star Is Born co-stars took to the Oscars stage to perform Shallow from the hit film, Gaga opened up about the memorable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.During their conversation on Wednesday, Kimmel pointed out that the pair raised eyebrows when their intense connection appeared to come across as an actual romance. Gaga shut down those rumours and claimed it was all for show.“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” the 32-year-old actress-singer told Kimmel.“[Shallow] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story,” she explained. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time… When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”Gaga even pointed out that her connection with Cooper was no different than when she had her “arms wrapped around” duet partner Tony Bennett over the past few years — whom she also clarified never having a romantic relationship with, reported people.com.“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job… fooled ya!” she said with a laugh.Gaga also highlighted Cooper’s hard work — in addition to directing and producing the film, he also organized every detail of Sunday’s performance — and said she was thrilled to watch the Hollywood community react to him singing live.“Bradley is a musician,” she said. “My favourite thing about the whole experience — I was so excited for everyone to see him sing live.”“In that moment when we started and he said ‘Tell me something, girl,’ the audience started cheering and I was like, ‘Yes Bradley! Keep going!'” Gaga added.Shallow won the Best Original Song trophy at the 91st Academy Awards, making it Gaga's first Oscar win.