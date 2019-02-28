English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
"Fooled Ya!" Lady Gaga Shuts Down Romance Rumours With Bradley Cooper After Intimate Oscars Performance
A Star Is Born co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumours after their intense duet on the Oscars stage. The singer says it was all for show.
A Star Is Born co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumours after their intense duet on the Oscars stage. The singer says it was all for show.
Loading...
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intense Oscar performance has given rise to romance rumours, but the singer says that it was a deliberate move to create a romantic mood while singing the song on stage.
Days after the A Star Is Born co-stars took to the Oscars stage to perform Shallow from the hit film, Gaga opened up about the memorable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
During their conversation on Wednesday, Kimmel pointed out that the pair raised eyebrows when their intense connection appeared to come across as an actual romance. Gaga shut down those rumours and claimed it was all for show.
“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” the 32-year-old actress-singer told Kimmel.
“[Shallow] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story,” she explained. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time… When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”
Gaga even pointed out that her connection with Cooper was no different than when she had her “arms wrapped around” duet partner Tony Bennett over the past few years — whom she also clarified never having a romantic relationship with, reported people.com.
“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job… fooled ya!” she said with a laugh.
Gaga also highlighted Cooper’s hard work — in addition to directing and producing the film, he also organized every detail of Sunday’s performance — and said she was thrilled to watch the Hollywood community react to him singing live.
“Bradley is a musician,” she said. “My favourite thing about the whole experience — I was so excited for everyone to see him sing live.”
“In that moment when we started and he said ‘Tell me something, girl,’ the audience started cheering and I was like, ‘Yes Bradley! Keep going!'” Gaga added.
Shallow won the Best Original Song trophy at the 91st Academy Awards, making it Gaga's first Oscar win.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Days after the A Star Is Born co-stars took to the Oscars stage to perform Shallow from the hit film, Gaga opened up about the memorable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
During their conversation on Wednesday, Kimmel pointed out that the pair raised eyebrows when their intense connection appeared to come across as an actual romance. Gaga shut down those rumours and claimed it was all for show.
“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” the 32-year-old actress-singer told Kimmel.
“[Shallow] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story,” she explained. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time… When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”
Gaga even pointed out that her connection with Cooper was no different than when she had her “arms wrapped around” duet partner Tony Bennett over the past few years — whom she also clarified never having a romantic relationship with, reported people.com.
“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job… fooled ya!” she said with a laugh.
Gaga also highlighted Cooper’s hard work — in addition to directing and producing the film, he also organized every detail of Sunday’s performance — and said she was thrilled to watch the Hollywood community react to him singing live.
“Bradley is a musician,” she said. “My favourite thing about the whole experience — I was so excited for everyone to see him sing live.”
“In that moment when we started and he said ‘Tell me something, girl,’ the audience started cheering and I was like, ‘Yes Bradley! Keep going!'” Gaga added.
Shallow won the Best Original Song trophy at the 91st Academy Awards, making it Gaga's first Oscar win.
A moment in my life I will never forget. My whole artistic journey flashed before my eyes. Thank you to the Academy and to the gentlemen who wrote and performed this song with me. 📸 Mark Seliger, @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/isLoIjLUGC— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'There Can be No Winners in War': Amid Escalating Border Tensions, Pakistani Actors Plea for Peace
- Sara Ali Khan's Africa Themed 'Filmfare' Shoot is in Bad Taste and Simply Racist
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Launch in India today: We Could Also See The Launch of Note 7 Pro And Redmi Go
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched For Rs 14,990
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results