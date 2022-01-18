'Foolish': After Support to Kiran Mane, Actor Ankita Date Takes On Trolls in FB Post

Majhya Navryachi Bayko fame Anita Date Kelkar came under attack from trolls recently after she supported Kiran Mane, who was allegedly removed from the Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho because of political statements. And now Anita has hit back at those targetting her on social media.

In her latest Facebook post, Anita has shut the trolls. “We must always present our thoughts in the right way. The system must also ask questions. I think there should be no repression. I realised a few things while reading the comments on my last post. Such as.."

1. Very few people are civilised.

2. Someone who believes swearing is inappropriate can swear in the same sentence.

3. Many people threaten in polite language.

4. If someone is speaking against Brahmin, then Brahmin woman does not want to support him. Takya language is used for that.

5. Rather than attempting to determine what is right and wrong, we should speak on behalf of our caste.

“When we say that we don’t believe in caste now, we have to believe in caste in a hidden way. As a human being, it will help me a lot to prosper. If the artist is asked why he took his work away, the institutions should show him the courtesy to tell him. This is my expectation as an artist," she said.

“Understanding the system, questioning the system, and being able to communicate your political role properly is all-important to me. Kiran Mane deserves credit for it. Strangling someone instead of recognising their situation is bad. You’ll have a different political role. As a result, we’ll be able to debate with that individual. We can talk about it. Shutting down his mouth, threatening him, and evicting him from his business, on the other hand, is proof that we as a culture are foolish and backward," Anita Date remarked.

A day earlier, Anita Date had shared a post on her Facebook for which she had come under attack from trolls. “It is unethical to fire an actor or actress without any prior knowledge, understanding, or justification. Such production firms and channels should be courteous enough to provide a valid cause for the actor’s dismissal. This arrangement does not appeal to me," she had said.

