Football Fanatic Ranbir Kapoor Gets Special Birthday Gift From Lionel Messi

Ranbir Kapoor is going through a purple patch in his acting career. That doesn’t mean his personal life is devoid of excitement. The 36-year-old actor, who is a football fanatic, has received a gift from none other than Lionel Messi, arguably the best footballer in the world right now.A big FC Barcelona fan, Ranbir has been gifted an exclusive jersey signed by his favourite player Messi. His initials RK are written on the back of the jersey. The club sent Ranbir the jersey as his birthday gift. He celebrated his birthday on September 28.Ranbir is not on social media, but images of him wearing the jersey are doing rounds on the web. See them here:Ranbir had a quiet birthday this year with Alia and their respective mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Pictures of Alia turning into a baker for Ranbir were shared by chef Harsh Dixit.Neetu Kapoor also posted some pictures from the celebration.Calling himself “an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities,” Ranbir had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful, because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously.”On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.