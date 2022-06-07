Football Teams to Clothing Brands, Telugu Actors Own it All

Pan-India films starring Tollywood and Kollywood stars have been doing well at the box office. And while their films are doing well, these stars also have side businesses that are flourishing. Let’s take a look at Telugu stars who own businesses.

Mahesh Babu is not only a hero but also a producer. He has been expanding his multiplex business in Hyderabad. He is also known to donate money for construction to help better provide for societies. Apart from that, he also owns a clothing business. His wife Namrata helps him with a lot of things.

Vijay Devarakonda has earned himself quite a name in the industry. He is also working in the clothing business and it is quite a sensation down south. Same as Mahesh Babu, he also got into the multiplex business.

Allu Arjun is also not behind on the list and has stepped into the line of business recently. He currently owns a pub, which had a grand opening not too long ago. A multiplex named AAA will be set up soon.

Ram Charan started as a hero and is now showing his ability as a producer. He is also interested in making other heroes’ films. In the meantime, he also started the TruJet Airline. He is also in the polo business.

Nagarjuna is not only a hero but has been a producer for a long time. He has ventured into owning a racing company as well as a football team.

Chiranjeevi has been in the acting business for a long time. Not only that, but he has also been a businessman from the start. He ventured into buying a football team with Sachin.

Sandeep Kishan is known to be in the hotel business along with his movies.

Director Puri Jagannadh has recently started a clothing company called Bee Smart.

