For 45 Years SP Balasubrahmanyam Was Rajinikanth's Voice. Here's His Last Song

Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted a heart-touching note about the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a few days ago. He mentioned that SPB had been his voice for 45 years. Referring to his new song ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’, he said he never imagined that it would be the last song that SPB would sing for him. This note is enough for people to know the long association that Rajinikanth and SPB had. The title track of Rajinikanth’s next film has been sung by SPB, his last before his demise.

Released on Monday, the song has been very well received by the audience. The song has garnered over 47 lakh views in just two days of its release and is also trending. Since it is SPB’s last song it holds a different place in the hearts of the listeners. SPB was called the voice of Rajinikanth, and that’s one of the reasons Annaatthe will be a song close to people’s hearts. Making SPB sing at least the title track of Rajinikanth movie if nothing else was the hit formula.

45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார்.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2021

The opening songs of some hit Rajinikanth films like Padayappa, Kochadaiiyaan, Arunachalam, Chandramukhi were sung by SPB. Apart from the opening songs, SPB also gave his voice to Rajini’s melodious songs, including ‘Konji Konji’ from the movie ‘Veera’, and ‘Raga’ from the movie ‘Thillu Mullu’. SPB’s voice in Rajinikant’s film Darbar sounded majestic.

While SP Bala Subrahmanyam was recording his last song, no one imagined that it was going to be his last. ‘Annaatthe’ will always remain special for the audience. SPB passed away on September 25 last year due to Covid-19.

