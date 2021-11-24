For Adipurush, Pan-India Star Prabhas Charged More Than Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: Report

The Bahubali franchise made Prabhas a pan-India star. And now the Bollywood filmmakers are also prepared to give him a hefty paycheck to work for them. Do you know that when it comes to fees, Prabhas has left behind Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar? The south superstar has a list of films ready to hit the theatres. The most talked-about among them are Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush.

Reports suggest that Prabhas is now the highest-paid actor in India. The actor has charged a staggering Rs 150 crore for Adipurush and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Besides, according to reports, after Salman Khan, who took over Rs 100 crore for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Akshay Kumar, who charged heavily for Bell Bottom, Prabhas is only the third actor in the last ten years to have taken that kind of an amount.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

The film is inspired by Hindu Mahakavya Ramayana. In the film, Prabhas will be seen as Ram, Saif as Lankesh and Kriti as Janaki. The film will be released on the big screen on August 11, 2022. The movie has been in the headlines since the time it was announced. Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Lakshman — that is Prabhas’s younger brother in the film. The movie is being produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

The film’s shoot started in February this year. Saif has already completed his part for the film. It was about a month ago that he completed his part, Om Raut had tweeted. He further said that he had a lot of fun while working with Saif. Fans are excited to see how this much-awaited project with such an amazing cast will pan out.

