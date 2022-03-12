For Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files is More Than Regular Story With Mere Dialogues

On March 11, the release date of his much-awaited film The Kashmir Files, actor Anupam Kher posted a video message talking about the importance of its story for the actor personally. Kher, in the caption, shared along with the video on Koo, wrote that he was not just an actor in the film but a witness to the pain of Kashmiri Hindus who were forced into an exodus in the 1990s. Adding that justice has not been delivered to them, Kher said he tried to be the face and voice of all such Kashmiri Hindu victims.

In the 2:17 minute-long video, Kher starts by stating that while he had done over 500 films entertaining audiences with his acting, Kashmir Files was not a regular story with mere dialogues. The actor highlights the plight of the Kashmiri Hindus who were forced into an exodus 32 years ago and no one came to their rescue.

Kher said that The Kashmir Files was an attempt to take the case of Kashmir Hindus’ pain into the court of people’s conscience.

Directed by Vikes Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life events of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley following a series of violent incidents. Apart from Kher, the film also stars actor Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Amaan Iqbal and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.

For the research of the film, director Vivek Agrnihotril tracked down the first generation victims of the exodus in the 1990s.

Ahead of the release, the film was also screened in several cities for the displaced Kashmiri Hindus living in different parts of India. Bankrolled by Zee Studious and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, The Kashmir Files hit the theatres on March 11. The film opened to a positive reaction from the critics and the audiences.

