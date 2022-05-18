For Arjun Kapoor, Financial Independence Is His Biggest Achievement

Arjun Kapoor wears many hats. Be it his acting skills or motivational gum videos, the actor aces it all with utmost ease. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun has said that his biggest achievement to date is that he is financially independent.

The actor said that he never took anything from his father Boney Kapoor ever since he forayed into the world of acting. According to Arjun, his dependence on his father was limited even before that. Arjun heaped praise on his mother, late Mona Shourie, saying that she gave him and his sister Anshula Kapoor a good upbringing and took very good care of them.

Arjun lamented that his mother could not see his success as an actor. He feels that if she had even been able to watch his debut film Ishaqzaade, she would know that her son would do good in life. Mona Shourie Kapoor, a TV producer, passed away in 2012 just two months prior to Ishaqzaade’s release date.

Arjun also discussed his personal life, including his two sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor from Boney’s second marriage to actress Sridevi. After Sridevi, died in 2018, Arjun became closer to Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun claimed that his father was as involved in his and Anshula’s lives as he possibly could be. Arjun also mentioned how fortunate he is to be in a situation where he can ‘wake up and say no to a project.’ He claimed that his mum would be pleased.

When asked if he feels pressured because his personal and family lives are continuously scrutinised in the media, Arjun told Bollywood Bubble that he despises a lot of things that have happened in his life and that he wouldn’t wish something similar on anyone. However, the actor expressed his gratitude to his mother for giving him the strength to deal with whatever life throws at him.

Arjun will be seen next in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar, which is slated to release in October. He also has Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey in the pipeline.

