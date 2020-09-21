For Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar is Doing Double Shifts for the First Time in 18 Years

Akshay Kumar is busy to the core as he is racing against time to shoot for his next in the UK. Akshay, who is in Scotland with the team of his upcoming film Bell Bottom, has decided to alter his cardinal rule to conclude filming. The actor's discipline and time management is a well-known fact. However, for the first time in 18 years, he will be working over eight hours a day.

After landing in Scotland, the crew had to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of two weeks and as a result, they lost precious time. Akshay comprehended the economic hit the producers of the film will be facing given the huge size of the unit.

He follows a principle of not working more than eight hours each day and has maintained the fundamental policy for the past 18 years. But, Akshay reviewed the plight of the makers and therefore recommended a double shift. He took everyone by surprise by stating that the whole unit will be divided in two and will be simultaneously shooting. It will ensure that the work happens at a rapid speed and will also help to keep a check on the budget.

The unit has been using every day to maximum by padding in extra into every obtainable hour, making it the first film of its kind.

Confirming the same, actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani stated Akshay, who keeps thinking about everything and everybody on sets, is a privilege to work with. He added that the actor’s discipline is keeping each and every person of the unit motivated to pitch their best.

“It's like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen,” Jackky added.

Akshay has the much-awaited comedy horror Laxmmi Bomb up for release on November 9. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana 2 directed by Raghava Lawrence will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is also expected to release by Diwali 2020.