For Janhvi Kapoor, May Has Been All About Fitness, Fashion, and Food, See Pics

The month of May is about to end and we are all set to enter the middle of the year. May witnessed a lot this year in Bollywood. The celebrities attended Cannes 2022 after two years of COVID-19, and the dry spell of box office got over with the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The month was also quite busy for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress has recently shared a wrap of May on her Instagram and it is all food, fitness, fashion, and fun.

Janhvi has shared a series of photos on her Instagram in which she is given an update about her month so far. In the first picture, she can be seen doing yoga and pulling off a difficult asana with ease. The next in the line is a short clip in which Janhvi is all dressed up and ready to party. Posing in a shimmery black dress, Janhvi aces the style game like a true diva. Further, she can be seen doing ariel exercise. In one of the snaps, Janhvi is flaunting her sexy back in a backless top and a white skirt.

The few other candid pictures display the love of Janhvi for food and fun. She can be seen munching on pizza in one of the snaps. The last two photos showed how Jahnvi’s mood accelerated from happy shooting to an irritated lazy mood.

Captioning the glimpses of her May, she wrote, “May so far”. Janhvi’s yoga coach Sarvesh Shashi reacted to her post. Many fans dropped fire and red heart emoticons in the comment sections.

On the work front, Janhvi has quite a busy year ahead. She has many projects in her kitty. The actress who was last seen in Roohi opposite Rajkumar Rao is again set to share screens with him. The two will be reuniting for Mr and Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma. Apart from that, she also has other projects including Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal, Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, and Good Luck Jerry.

