English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
4-MIN READ

For Kalki Koechlin Motherhood is Pure Bliss and This Pic with Daughter Sappho is Proof

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki has embraced motherhood and her latest pic with her daughter Sappho is too adorable.

Share this:

Kalki Koechlin, who turned mother to a baby girl on February 7 this year, is keeping social media abuzz with her pictures with the newborn. On Tuesday, the Sacred Games actress shared another adorable picture with her princess, which shows her gracefully embracing motherhood.

Kalki shared a monochrome picture in which she is seen holding her baby girl Sappho in her arms and smiling at the camera. The Dev D actress summed up her experience of the past few weeks as a mother and captioned the picture, “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss.”

Sappho is Kalki's first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She announced her pregnancy in September last year and had been regularly posting pictures with her baby bump.

On Valentine's Day this year, Kalki took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Guy Hershberg holding Sappho. She captioned the post, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

Here are a few more pictures of Kalki that she shared on social media during her pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram

A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... I began before I was born and will continue after I'm gone from this earth. I didn't understand it before quite so clearly. But life, only life matters, not who's life or what life, or the length of your own life. And there is meaning to this great effort we put into each day. The sheer routine of it. Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, excercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life. There is something to it all. It isn't just out of no choice that we live on and on, it is to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find part of their way with. It is to make things eternal that we must continue in this seemingly impermanent state #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo by @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki Koechlin has been a part of Bollywood films and web-series. A few of her films include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others.

Kalki was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap but they got divorced in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story