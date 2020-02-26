For Kalki Koechlin Motherhood is Pure Bliss and This Pic with Daughter Sappho is Proof

Kalki Koechlin, who turned mother to a baby girl on February 7 this year, is keeping social media abuzz with her pictures with the newborn. On Tuesday, the Sacred Games actress shared another adorable picture with her princess, which shows her gracefully embracing motherhood.

Kalki shared a monochrome picture in which she is seen holding her baby girl Sappho in her arms and smiling at the camera. The Dev D actress summed up her experience of the past few weeks as a mother and captioned the picture, “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss.”

Sappho is Kalki's first child with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. She announced her pregnancy in September last year and had been regularly posting pictures with her baby bump.

On Valentine's Day this year, Kalki took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Guy Hershberg holding Sappho. She captioned the post, "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer, but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons @guyhershberg I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

Here are a few more pictures of Kalki that she shared on social media during her pregnancy:

Kalki Koechlin has been a part of Bollywood films and web-series. A few of her films include Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Margarita with a Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others.

Kalki was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap but they got divorced in 2015.

Follow @News18Movies for more