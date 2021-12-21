For Latest Photoshoot, Marathi Actor Rupali Bhosale Poses in Blue Gown

Actor Rupali Bhosale, who plays the role of Sanjana on Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has carved a special place for herself in the minds of the viewers. She is extremely glamorous in her real life and remains in news for her bold photoshoots.

Recently, she shared the video of a photoshoot in a blue gown on her Instagram account. In the video, Rupali is seen posing for pictures while Tip Tip Barsa Paani plays in the background. Her fans have poured their love into the comments, and the video has more than 9,000 likes. The video is captioned as ‘PEEEEEERRRRFECCCTTTTT’.

Rupali Bhosale, an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi, is one of the names that made Bigg Boss Marathi famous. Bhosale, who has acted in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows, is also just as popular on social media for her great fashion sense. She has won the hearts of fans with her quirky style and is seen in both traditional and western attire.

Although she is playing a negative character in the show, she is a very positive and fun-loving person in real life. Sanjana, her character from the show, has a great fanbase on social media. Rupali has acted in Hindi shows such as Kasme Waade, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Ayushman Bhava, and Tenali Rama. She is a known face among both the Hindi and Marathi television audience.

