Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, tentatively called SSMB28’s shooting is continuing at a brisk pace. Helmed by Trivikram, it has been reported that producers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual feast for the cine buffs. The recent reports, which have surfaced on social media, are a testimony to this statement. Reportedly, producers have constructed a set which cost them Rs 10 crore. This set was made for shooting the new schedule, which will commence in the third week of February. Not too long ago, it was also reported that high-octane action sequences involving Mahesh and choreographed by stunt duo Ram-Laxman were also shot on this set in Hyderabad. Stunt choreographer duo Anbu and Arivu have been ousted from SSMB28, and producers have shelved the action sequences choreographed by them.

SSMB28 has been delayed for a long time now. Mahesh’s fans surely can’t wait any longer to know the title of this film. Their happiness knew no bounds when sometimes back speculations surfaced on social media that SSMB28 has been titled Aarambham. The rumour also sounded true because Trivikram has been naming the titles of his films starting with the letter A for quite some time. Another rumour emerged that Ayodhyalo Arjunudu is the title of the film because Trivikram is dealing with a subject with political overtones. Fans were eager to see whether this might be genuine, but producers have neither verified nor refuted anything regarding this title. As of now, producers Haarika and Hassine Creations have kept the details regarding the title under wraps. Rumours also suggest that there are plans to release SSMB28 in August, close to Mahesh’s birthday.

Mahesh will also team up with SS Rajamouli for a pan-India film, as stated in the Pinkvilla report. In an interview with this portal, veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad said that this film will be based on real-life incidents.

