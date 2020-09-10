For Me, Matter with Actress is Over, She is Welcome to Live in Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut spoke to the media after the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow, which was undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday while the actress was landing in the city from her home in Manali. BMC had served the actress a notice inquiring about illegal modifications at her property.

In the aftermath of BMC's demolition drive, Sanjay, who has been engaging in a war of words with Kangana, spoke to India Today and explained his stance in the matter and that of his party's saying they had nothing to do with the demolition of illegal alterations at Kangana's Pali Hill property. He added that he has no 'personal animosity' with Kangana and Shiv Sena too has nothing against her. He further added, for him the matter is over.

"If anyone plays with the pride of Maharashtra, you can see the history of the state, the people get angry. But this time we have asked them to bear with patience."

He added, "She was not threatened by anyone in the past. I had only said that if Mumbai feels like Pakistan to her, then why are you living here. There were never any threats from my side or the party's."

Sanjay also said that he only expressed anger at Mumbai being likened to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, that he is not responsible for what action BMC takes and Kangana is welcome to live in Mumbai.

Currently, Mumbai Police is stationed outside Kangana's office and residence to provide security. The Queen actress has already been given Y-plus category security cover by the Centre in the wake of a row over her remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police. The Shiv Sena has slammed her for her statements.