For Nayanthara, Prabhas and Jr NTR Are 'Brats', Here's Why

Lady superstar Nayanthara, who is gearing up for her much-awaited flick Connect, opened up about working with Prabhas and Jr NTR in a recent interview. The actress adorably called them “brats," who “jump around, crack jokes" and are “fun to be with." In an interview with Dhivyadharshini and Suma Kanakala, the actress recalled her experience of working with the most popular South stars Jr NTR and Prabhas in the early stages of her career.

Nayanthara co-starred with the RRR actor in the 2010 action comedy Adhurs and with Radhe Shyam star in the 2007 action film Yogi. When asked about Prabhas, she stated, “He's too sweet and he's like a kid. I don't know if he is still like a kid. When I worked with him, I found him to be a total brat. He was jumping around, cracking jokes, and was absolutely fun to be with. He's a kid jumping around the set. But now, he has become such a huge star. I'm so happy to see him this way."

Describing Jr NTR as “a brat," Nayanthara shared a fun anecdote. She revealed that she was touching up her make-up one day while they were shooting together. She questioned him why he kept staring at her. “I said I had to get ready for the shot. He then jokingly said 'no one's going to look at you. Everyone's going to look at me.' I am so amazed by the way he dances and transforms himself on screen. I've never seen him rehearse. He's the only hero who never rehearses. I don't know about him now. But, when we were shooting, he just came to the sets, looked at the steps, and performed it with ease. Even when I ask for a rehearsal, he says that he's ready," said the actress.

Nayanthara had a busy year both personally and professionally. Her year began with the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She then was featured in O2, GodFather, and Gold. Her last film of this year - Connect - will release on December 22.

Nayanthara married the love of her life, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, on June 9, this year. The couple welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy a few months ago.

Read all the Latest Movies News here