For Rhea Chakraborty 2021 Was 'a Year Full of Healing, a Year Full of Pain'

As we approach the end of 2021, it is a good time to look back at what our journey has been. As for Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her journey had its fair share of ups and downs. She took to social media on Friday to share a sweet note on how 2021 was for her. Sharing a picture of her smiling, she wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain.

But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light ✨

#rhenew 📸- @dieppj"

Take a look at her post:

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court, in November, granted the Bollywood actress’ plea seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after she was arrested in a drug case being probed in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Special Judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act DB Mane observed that “there is no strong objection from the respondent (NCB) to defreeze the said accounts. In such circumstances, the applicant (Chakraborty) is entitled for defreezing the said bank accounts and FDs."

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor. While she has not announced her next project yet, she has been sharing glimpses of her shoot for a future project.

