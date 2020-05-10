For Sara Ali Khan and Mother Amrita Singh, Twinning is Winning

Mother-daughter duo Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan share a very close bond. The Bollywood newbie keeps sharing instances from her life on social media and Amrita has evidently been a very close part of Sara's journey.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sara had dedicated a post to her mother on social media. She had shared a picture from the time she was born and probably Amrita laid her eyes on the little Sara for the first time and held her in her arms. Now, Sara has shared some pics on social media, which reveal that the two also like to twin.

The picture collage shared by Sara is captioned, "Always Twinning, always Winning."

Sara had also shared a post for Amrita on Mother's Day 2020. In a throwback picture, Amrita's mother and Sara's grandmother is seen holding the newborn in her hands. The pic posted by Sara is indeed a loving memory from the past.

On the movies front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She next features in Coolie No 1 with varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal. The remake is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara is also working with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's musical Atrangi Re.

