MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

For Sara Ali Khan and Mother Amrita Singh, Twinning is Winning

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture collage on social media, wherein she is twinning with her mother Amrita Singh on various occasions.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Share this:

Mother-daughter duo Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan share a very close bond. The Bollywood newbie keeps sharing instances from her life on social media and Amrita has evidently been a very close part of Sara's journey.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sara had dedicated a post to her mother on social media. She had shared a picture from the time she was born and probably Amrita laid her eyes on the little Sara for the first time and held her in her arms. Now, Sara has shared some pics on social media, which reveal that the two also like to twin.

The picture collage shared by Sara is captioned, "Always Twinning, always Winning."

Sara and Amrita

Sara had also shared a post for Amrita on Mother's Day 2020. In a throwback picture, Amrita's mother and Sara's grandmother is seen holding the newborn in her hands. The pic posted by Sara is indeed a loving memory from the past.

On the movies front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She next features in Coolie No 1 with varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal. The remake is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara is also working with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's musical Atrangi Re.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading